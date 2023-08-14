Senior’s time at Cartier earns luxe brand connections

August 14, 2023

By Haley Dittbrenner ’25

Ava Greene ’24Ava Greene ’24, a luxury brand marketing and management major from Cranbury, New Jersey, described her internship with Cartier as nothing short of prestigious.

“I enjoyed connecting with people from all over the company and learning about every facet of Cartier’s business. Whether it was sitting in on marketing and special events meetings, speaking with members of the talent acquisition team or shadowing the retail store manager at the flagship store, I got a firsthand look at all that goes into running a successful luxury brand company,” she said. “As Cartier’s international presence attracts global talent, my mentors were employees from all over the world, including Amsterdam, France, Italy, London and Switzerland.”

Greene interned in the retail partnerships division, which manages sales of Cartier watches. Some of her assignments included conducting market research, gathering data on sales projections and visiting partner locations to evaluate their performance.

The greatest lesson she learned, Greene said, was to never be afraid to make connections.

“The luxury retail industry is made up of a small number of companies and most employees at Cartier have connections at other luxury companies,” Greene said. “Luxury companies hire mainly from referrals and it’s all about having those connections. I struck up a conversation in the elevator with someone who turned out to be the CEO of Cartier North America!”

Greene, who minors in Italian studies, credits this internship, as well as her business classes from Susquehanna, with preparing her for a career in management. She plans to curate her already valuable skills and certifications during her senior year to make her a more viable candidate for full-time positions. After graduating from Susquehanna University, Greene would like to pursue a Master of Business Administration in luxury and retail with hopes of working for an international luxury brand company in New York City.

