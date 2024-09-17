University awarded $2.1 million grant to support student retention efforts

September 17, 2024

Susquehanna University has received a $2.1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education to enhance student programs that build a stronger sense of belonging and address evolving mental health needs, ultimately bolstering retention and graduation rates.

“In recent years, Susquehanna University has earned national recognition for supporting students of limited financial means and first-generation college students. However, despite great gains in student retention and graduation rates, we still see specific student populations who are struggling, specifically transfer students and students of color,” said Provost Dave Ramsaran. “This funding will allow the university to implement programming that will not only create a greater sense of belonging among these students but also ensure that every student has the resources and support they need to thrive academically and personally, paving the way for their long-term success.”

The federal grant will support the creation of several positions that will enhance the university’s existing infrastructure for supporting students, including a director of retention, a director of community engagement, a coordinator for transfer students and an assistant director at Susquehanna’s Center for Teaching and Learning. These positions will be tasked with implementing a comprehensive retention strategy that includes support for faculty members to integrate project-based learning and community-based learning into their classrooms, nurturing relationships with community partners to facilitate engaged learning on campus and a bridge program for transfer students.

Funding will also support the expansion of SU Connects, a student mentoring program, and access to telehealth services for emotional wellness.

The funding proposal was drafted and will be directed by Nick Clark, department head and professor of political science and director of Susquehanna’s Innovation Center. Danielle Brown, associate provost of institutional effectiveness, assessment and strategic initiatives, will serve as co-director.