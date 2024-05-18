Class of 2024: Where are they going?

May 18, 2024

As Susquehanna University closes its 166th academic year, seniors are preparing for the next chapter of their lives.

Sports media major ‘drafted’ by New York Jets

Brendan Alvino ’24Brendan Alvino will kick off his professional sports media career with the New York Jets.

As a production assistant, Alvino will produce original videos for all team platforms, such as the Jets’ social media accounts, team website, broadcast shows, studio-based productions and 1JD Films documentary productions.

This will not be Alvino’s rookie year with a professional football team. He interned last summer with the Miami Dolphins.

“My experience with the Dolphins solidified my passion for sports videography and reaffirmed the notion that I want to work in sports full time,” Alvino said. “Working in Florida gave me more confidence and the real-world experience necessary to land a job in a cutthroat field.”

Alvino set out upon his professional career with plenty of experience of his own. Within two weeks of arriving on campus as a first-year student, Alvino began working with River Hawks Athletics to promote Susquehanna’s Division III teams. He credits that immediate hands-on experience with preparing him to take his craft to the next level with the NFL.

“From Day One at Susquehanna, I was challenged with things in the editing room, production studio and classroom that I may not have gotten until later years elsewhere,” said Alvino, of Nazareth, Pennsylvania. “Through the university’s support, I have had so many unique opportunities that have led me to my upcoming role.”

He also noted how his liberal arts foundation will serve him in his career.

“Susquehanna embodies what a liberal arts education is, and I believe it’s made me a more well-rounded individual,” he said. “Learning to effectively communicate with peers and superiors alike was critical to landing this position, while also displaying that I will be prepared for any aspect of the workplace environment.”

Ledger legacy: Accounting major ventures to PricewaterhouseCoopers

Anjali Patel ’24Anjali Patel was inspired to go into accounting by her mother, who works as a certified public accountant for a global pharmaceutical firm.

“She has been my biggest influence and role model,” Patel said. “Sharing a common professional interest in accounting with my mom has pushed me to be successful. Witnessing her accomplishments in the field, I am motivated to follow in her footsteps and make a meaningful impact with my career.”

Patel, of Monroe Township, New Jersey, will begin her career at PricewaterhouseCoopers, one of the world’s Big 4 accounting firms. She chose to pursue her bachelor’s degree in accounting at Susquehanna’s Sigmund Weis School of Business because she was able to earn the 150 credit hours required of college graduates to become a certified public accountant in just four years.

This will be a return for Patel, who interned for the firm last summer.

“PwC’s reputation as one of the leading service firms was appealing to me. The firm is committed to excellence and integrity, which aligns with my own values,” Patel said. “Further, PwC offers a range of opportunities for professional development with their emphasis on continued learning and training, and their global presence allows for collaboration with individuals with diverse perspectives.”

Patel will work at PricewaterhouseCoopers’ Florham Park, New Jersey, office. She is one of eight Sigmund Weis School of Business accounting graduates who have accepted postgraduate positions with the firm.

“I am excited to join a team of professionals and contribute my skills and knowledge to work together toward common goals. Additionally, knowing that there are already nearly 30 Susquehanna alumni at PwC gives me a sense of connection and support as I begin my career,” Patel said. “I am grateful for the relationships and experiences I have gained during my time with the Sigmund Weis School of Business, and I look forward to carrying these lessons into the next chapter of my life.”

From military service to the stars: Physics major embarks on dual path

Sylvan Huber-Feely ’24Sylvan Huber-Feely is ready to embark upon his military service as a second lieutenant with the U.S. Army’s 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum, New York. At Fort Drum, Huber-Feely, of Sewanee, Tennessee, will lead a platoon of 40 soldiers, preparing them for deployment to Iraq. He will also direct training plans and coordinate mission planning for joint operations, combining infantry, aviation, engineers and more.

“I will serve in the active-duty army for a minimum of four years, at which point I plan to pivot to my academic interests while continuing to serve this nation’s great people and their soldiers,” Huber-Feely said. “When I feel like my service commitment is fulfilled, I will begin the transition to my other dreams and aspirations.”

Those aspirations include completing his second bachelor’s degree (his first from Susquehanna in physics) in engineering from Washington University in St. Louis through Susquehanna’s 3+2 engineering program. Huber-Feely hopes to then begin a career with NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, an interest that began with a childhood enthusiasm for motorsports, specifically Formula 1.

“For me, physics inspires most of the creativity and curiosity in our natural world,” Huber-Feely said. “My interest in Formula 1 stems from my childhood interest in McLaren racing. This and the mechanized innovation strived for in motorsports are what motivate me.”

It is Huber-Feely’s hope that with appropriate security clearance from his time in the military, paired with his dual bachelor’s degrees from Susquehanna and WashU, that he could be an asset for NASA.

“Susquehanna has taught me how to independently advocate for myself and has educated me on the importance of dedicating time to academics, self and to the community,” Huber-Feely said. “The network of faculty, staff and friends I have made at this university has supported me as I juggled my commitments to physics, ROTC, Army Reserves and myself. I am honored to go forward and carry the torch for Susquehanna.”

Senior exports academic expertise to import new role at KPMG

Teagan Duffie ’24This fall, Teagan Duffie will join KPMG, one of the world’s Big 4 accounting firms, as an international trade and customs associate. At KPMG, he will advise clients on import/export compliance, write international trade advice, deliver clients trade savings opportunities and aid clients in navigating and implementing global trade technology.

“I wanted to work for KPMG because of its reputation as one of the premier companies in the U.S. to work for — 38th on Fortune 100,” Duffie said. “KPMG also has unparalleled early career training opportunities, so I felt that this role would be a great start to my professional career.”

Duffie, a double major in political science and international studies, spent his time at Susquehanna strategically preparing for what is ahead of him. As a second-year student interning with U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, he gained valuable insight into government and the legislative process. He next served as a legislative fellow for the state House of Representatives, attending hearings, committee meetings and legislative sessions, while also drafting bill analyses and policy research.

His most formative experience came with his internship with Raytheon Missiles and Defense. At Raytheon he gained expertise in export/import regulations through training and hands-on experience regarding International Traffic in Arms Regulation, Export Administration Regulations, and other global regulations. He also ensured the company’s compliance with the U.S. Department of State and Department of Commerce Export/Import record-keeping requirements through the process of internal audit.

“I hope to one day become the leader of a global trade or import/export compliance team within a company,” Duffie said. “I gained a passion for the industry during my internship with Raytheon, and I hope to work my way up in this field.”

Duffie, from Douglassville, Pennsylvania, credited his liberal arts foundation with helping him gain a multifaceted skillset that employers value.

“The global trade field combines the government regulation and policy skills of political science with a heavy dose of economics and finance,” Duffie said. “I was able to gain extensive experience through coursework in economics and international trade and finance that helped set me apart from other applicants.”

Art history major bringing vision to Bates College Museum of Art

Morgan Hough ’24Morgan Hough is ready to paint her career canvas at the Bates College Museum of Art, Lewiston, Maine.

At the museum, Hough will serve as the assistant education curator, assisting with the museum’s educational programming that integrates exhibitions and collections into the Bates campus community and the local K-12 curriculum. She will also create new programming and continue successful existing programming that enriches the cultural and social life of Bates students.

“I wanted to pursue this position because of the specific academic museum setting that allows for interdisciplinary use of the museum’s collection, as well as the opportunity to work with students in the local K-12 district,” Hough, an art history major, said. “I am passionate about sharing art and art history with learners of all ages, so this felt like the perfect position for me to pursue.”

The museum’s collection consists of works of art that showcase Maine as well as art from around the world, with a focus on modern and contemporary work. At Susquehanna, Hough said it was the influence of her professors in the classroom and experiences outside of the classroom that have prepared her for life after graduation.

Hough, of Shamong, New Jersey, worked as a tour guide for the Lore Degenstein Gallery at Susquehanna.

“I was able to independently research the works on display and craft 20-minute, in-depth tours,” Hough said. “This experience helped me learn how to tailor an educational tour to a variety of audiences and make the gallery space as inclusive and welcoming as possible for all types of learners.”

Hough also conducted faculty-mentored research that explored the confluence of art and activism in Philadelphia. This culminated in a research paper Hough presented at a professional conference.

“These experiences helped prepare me for the level of research, self-motivation and synthesis skills needed to work in an academic museum environment,” Hough said. “SU’s small community and passionate faculty and staff helped me become a more well-rounded artist and art historian and encouraged me to use my knowledge both as a practitioner of the arts and a student of art history to land a job in the museum world.”

